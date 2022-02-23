|
Pohema
*Eres un ángel terrenal, y una flor refulgente en el jardín de la vida en tu propio universo y cosmos*
-A la amiga poheta griega: Irene Doura-Kavadia-
¡Es de día,
de noche,
de madrugada
y como todos
los días,
ay sorpresa (s).
No está minado
el sendero,
vamos, encuentra
las huellas..., y
oiremos ó veremos
el rastro, el aroma,
de la paz ó quizás
otras ideas
que será un éxito
en éste castillo
letrístico, y, siendo,
que, "eres una flor
bendita", en el
jardín de la vida,
dónde brota miel (es)
de notables
sentimientos de paz,
amistad, contra
lo procaz del
mundo protervo,
eso es lo mieludo,
melodioso de la
joya de tú voz,
del tintero, lápiz
y papel para enaltecer
tú suavidad de
tratar al medio
con sutileza
escudriñadora y así
demostrar tus arterias,
sinceridad afectiva
ante el altar de la vida.
Y, eres, el ángel,
que después
de innumerables
sollozos e inmensas
esperas con aire
ligero regresó atravesándose
en el camino como
una letanía larga
y adiamantada
como el cielo inmaculado
con aire hermoso,
y certera a la vida
nueva, con nuevos
conocidos, amigos,
en este tiempo,
que es el mismo
tiempo, de todos
los tiempos,
porque el tiempo
siempre es nuevo,
o cada noche,
o día, que es el
mismo día,
y tiempo,
todo es lo mismo,
siendo la terneza
la máxima del
alma del ser.
Tú hermosa maestría
al dirimir el ambiente
de amiga, es el
mismo cosmos,
universo al servicio
de la humanidad;
tú eres tu propio
universo y cosmos
espléndido con
sonrisa gesticulante,
y tierna como
una flor pura
nacida de la
madre naturaleza,
con alas doradas
adiamantada, y con
calor humano
desde lejos,
déjame que tú
sombra me cobije,
y, recobije al mundo
volando como
una mariposa,
que con su dulce
música de sus
alas y sonidos
emitidos por todo
tú ser, así poder
bailar hermoso
son armónico,
con tus luces y,
destellos refulgentes,
que no mienten,
por eso eres
un ángel
y una flor
agradable aromática
al entorno como
ave volátil
hoy y siempre.
Eres nuestro ángel
de luz superluminico,
que, con tú estela,
dejas surcos
brillantes más
que el firmamento,
y tus pétalos
se desgajan
para donarlos
al cultivo
de la humanidad.
Eres una notable
oración en el
corazón adlátere,
y la fuente iluminando
el jardín de la vida,
que danzas sobre
la gracia de un
espléndido aire
de música y ante
todo de gracia
a la vida. Todo
aprendido de la
pintura, del escritor,
filósofo, de la cultura
misma insertada
en la vida cotidiana,
para que tu
hermoso ser se
sature de hermosos
ritmos, armonías
para proseguir haciendo
volar tu pensamiento
de ángel y flor
del jardín de la vida,
para consolar
a otro que
no sea tu hermoso
y noble corazón,
en dónde tus
arterias te defenderán
e indicarán el surco
dónde nacerá
la reivindicación
de nova pohesía
irenense.!!!
(INGLÉS) POEM
*You are an earthly angel, and a shining flower in the garden of life in your own universe and cosmos*
It is by day,
by night,
at dawn
and like in all days,
oh surprise(s).
The path is not mined
come on, let’s find
footprints... and
we shall hear or see
the trace, the scent,
of peace or maybe
of other notions
that will be a success
in this castle of lyrics,
and, as it happens
that "you are a flower
blessed", in the
garden of life,
where honey
of noteworthy feelings
of peace and of friendship
springs, versus the lewdness
of the wicked world,
that's the honey-flowing,
the melodious jewel
of your voice,
of the ink, of pencil
and paper to praise
your softness of
stepping in politely, in subtle
scrutinization, and thus
by showing your arteries,
in affectionate sincerity
before the altar of life.
And you are the angel
who, following
countless sobs
and long awaiting,
with a light breeze returned
like a long litany
and adamant
like the immaculate sky
with a beautiful aura,
and infallible
in the new life
with new acquaintances,
friends, during this time,
which is the same time
of all times,
because the time
is always new,
or every night
or day, which is the
the same day, and time;
it is all the same,
being the tenderness
the maxim of the
soul of the being.
Your beautiful mastery
of directing the ambient
as a friend, is the
same cosmos,
the universe at the service
of humanity;
you are your own
universe and cosmos
splendid with
your expressive smile,
and tender as
a pure flower
born by mother Nature,
with golden wings
and diamonds,
and human warmth
felt from afar;
let me cover up
within your shadow,
And, let the world
Take cover too,
flying like a butterfly,
that with the sweet
music of her wings
and sounds emitted
by all your being,
so you can
dance at beautiful
harmonious tones
with your lights and
bright flashes,
which do not lie;
that is why you are
an angel
and a flower
so pleasantly aromatic
to the environment
like a volatile bird
today and forever.
You are our angel
of superluminal light,
who, with your wake,
leave grooves
brighter than firmament itself,
and your petals
you break off
to donate
to the cultivation
of humanity.
You are
the evident prayer
in the throbbing heart,
and the fountain illuminating
the garden of life,
that dances upon the grace
of a splendid air of music
and above all
the grace of life.
Everything has been
learnt from the
painting, the writer,
the philosopher,
the very culture
inserted in daily life,
so that
your beautiful being
be saturated with beautiful
rhythms, harmonies,
and continue striving
to let your mind
of the angel and the flower
from the garden of life,
fly to comfort another
that is not your beautiful
and noble heart,
where your arteries
will defend you
and indicate the groove
where
the reinvidication
of the new poetry
shall be born
- that of Irene!!!
(GRIEGO) ΠΟΙΗΜΑ
*Είσαι ένας επίγειος άγγελος και ένα λαμπερό λουλούδι στον κήπο της ζωής στο δικό σου σύμπαν και στον δικό σου κόσμο*
Είναι την ημέρα,
τη νύχτα,
την αυγή
και όπως όλες τις μέρες,
ω έκπληξη(εις).
Το μονοπάτι δεν είναι
Ναρκοθετημένο, έλα,
ας βρούμε πατημασιές...
και θ’ ακούσουμε ή θα δούμε
το ίχνος, το άρωμα
της ειρήνης ή ίσως
και άλλων εννοιών -
αυτό θα είναι επιτυχία
σε αυτό το κάστρο των στίχων,
και, όπως συμβαίνει
να «’σαι ένα ευλογημένο άνθος»,
στον κήπο της ζωής,
όπου το μέλι
αξιοσημείωτων συναισθημάτων
ειρήνης και φιλίας,
αναβλύζει,
έναντι της αισχρότητας
του πονηρού κόσμου -
αυτό είναι το μέλι που ρέει,
το μελωδικό κόσμημα
της φωνής σου,
του μελανιού, του μολυβιού
και του χαρτιού για να επαινέσουν
την απαλότητά σου
που υπεισέρχεται με λεπτότητα
ενδελεχούς ελέγχου και συνεπώς
δείχνοντας τις αρτηρίες σου,
με στοργική ειλικρίνεια
εμπρός στον βωμό της ζωής.
Και είσαι ο άγγελος
ο οποίος, έπειτα από
αμέτρητους λυγμούς
και μακρά αναμονή,
με ένα ελαφρύ αεράκι
επέστρεψε
σαν μια μεγάλη λιτανεία
αδαμάντινος
διασχίζοντας τον καθάριο ουρανό
με μια όμορφη αύρα,
και αψεγάδιαστος
στη νέα ζωή
με νέες γνωριμίες,
φίλους, αυτήν την εποχή,
που είναι η ίδια εποχή
όλων των εποχών,
γιατί ο χρόνος
είναι πάντα καινούργιος,
ή κάθε βράδυ
ή ημέρα, που είναι
η ίδια ημέρα και ώρα.
Είναι όλα τα ίδια,
όταν η τρυφερότητα
είναι το αξίωμα
της ψυχής του όντος.
Η όμορφη μαεστρία σου
Να διευθύνεις τον περίγυρο
ως φίλη, είναι ο
ίδιος ο κόσμος,
το σύμπαν στην υπηρεσία
της ανθρωπότητας.
Είσαι ο δικός σου κόσμος
και το δικό σου υπέροχο σύμπαν
με το εκφραστικό σου χαμόγελο,
και τρυφερό ως
ένα αγνό άνθος
που γεννήθηκε από τη μητέρα φύση,
με χρυσά φτερά
και διαμάντια,
και ανθρώπινη ζεστασιά
που νιώθει κανείς από μακριά.
Επίτρεψέ μου να κρυφτώ
μέσα στη σκιά σου,
Και, άφησε τον κόσμο
Να μαζευτεί κι εσύ,
πετώντας σαν πεταλούδα,
που με τη γλυκιά
μουσική των φτερών της
και ήχους που εκπέμπονται
με όλο σου το είναι,
ώστε να μπορείς να
χορέψεις σε όμορφους
αρμονικούς τόνους
με τα φώτα σου και
τις φωτεινές αντανακλάσεις,
που δεν ψεύδονται.
Γι' αυτό είσαι
ένας άγγελος
και ένα λουλούδι
τόσο ευχάριστα αρωματικό
στο περιβάλλον
σαν πτητικό πουλί
σήμερα και για πάντα.
Είσαι ο άγγελός μας
του υπέρλαμπρου φωτός,
που, με το ξύπνημα σου,
αφήνει αυλάκια
φωτεινότερα από το ίδιο το στερέωμα,
και τα πέταλα σου αποκόβεις
για να τα δωρίσεις
στην καλλιέργεια
της ανθρωπότητας.
Είσαι η φανερή προσευχή
στην καρδιά που πάλλεται,
και το σιντριβάνι που φωτίζει
τον κήπο της ζωής,
που χορεύει πάνω στη χάρη
ενός υπέροχου μουσικού αέρα
και πάνω απ'ολα
τη χάρη της ζωής.
Όλα έχουν διδαχθεί
από τη ζωγραφική, τον συγγραφέα,
τον φιλόσοφο,
τον ίδιο τον πολιτισμό
που ενσωματώνεται στην καθημερινή ζωή,
έτσι ώστε η όμορφη ύπαρξή σου
να χορταίνει με όμορφους
ρυθμούς, αρμονίες,
και να συνεχίζεις να προσπαθείς
να αφήσεις το μυαλό σου
του αγγέλου και του άνθους
από τον κήπο της ζωής,
να πετάξει για να παρηγορήσει
μιαν άλλη καρδιά
που δεν είναι η όμορφη
και ευγενική καρδιά σου,
όπου οι αρτηρίες σου
θα σε υπερασπιστούν
και θα υποδεικνύουν το αυλάκι
όπου η δικαίωση
της νέας ποίησης θα γεννηθεί
- αυτή της Ειρήνης!!