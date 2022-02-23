Quantcast
Etiquetas:   Poesía   Poema   Traducción   Ángel   Universo  

​Pohema: "Eres un ángel terrenal, y una flor refulgente en el jardín de la vida en tu propio universo y cosmos"

Poema
Bayardo Quinto Núñez
miércoles, 23 de febrero de 2022, 11:39 h (CET)

TRADUCCIÓN AL INGLES Y GRIEGO POR:  PROF. 𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐀-𝐊𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐃𝐈𝐀 DE NACIONALIDAD DE GRECIA. (CEO ACADEMY CENTRES - AKADHMIA - Contrastive & Computational Linguist, Litterateur, Translator, Secretary-General WCIF, Editor-In-Chief Writers International Edition).


Pohema

*Eres un ángel terrenal, y una flor refulgente en el jardín de la vida en tu propio universo y cosmos*

-A la amiga poheta griega: Irene Doura-Kavadia-


¡Es de día,

de noche,

de madrugada

y como todos

los días,

ay sorpresa (s).

No está minado

el sendero,

vamos, encuentra

las huellas..., y

oiremos ó veremos

el rastro, el aroma,

de la paz ó quizás

otras ideas

que será un éxito

en éste castillo

letrístico, y, siendo,

que, "eres una flor

bendita", en el

jardín de la vida,

dónde brota miel (es)

de notables

sentimientos de paz,

amistad, contra

lo procaz del

mundo protervo,

eso es lo mieludo,

melodioso de la

joya de tú voz,

del tintero, lápiz

y papel para enaltecer

tú suavidad de

tratar al medio

con sutileza

escudriñadora y así

demostrar tus arterias,

sinceridad afectiva

ante el altar de la vida.

Y, eres, el ángel,

que después

de innumerables

sollozos e inmensas

esperas con aire

ligero regresó atravesándose

en el camino como

una letanía larga

y adiamantada

como el cielo inmaculado

con aire hermoso,

y certera a la vida

nueva, con nuevos

conocidos, amigos,

en este tiempo,

que es el mismo

tiempo, de todos

los tiempos,

porque el tiempo

siempre es nuevo,

o cada noche,

o día, que es el

mismo día,

y tiempo,

todo es lo mismo,

siendo la terneza

la máxima del

alma del ser.

Tú hermosa maestría

al dirimir el ambiente

de amiga, es el

mismo cosmos,

universo al servicio

de la humanidad;

tú eres tu propio

universo y cosmos

espléndido con

sonrisa gesticulante,

y tierna como

una flor pura

nacida de la

madre naturaleza,

con alas doradas

adiamantada, y con

calor humano

desde lejos,

déjame que tú

sombra me cobije,

y, recobije al mundo

volando como

una mariposa,

que con su dulce

música de sus

alas y sonidos

emitidos por todo

tú ser, así poder

bailar hermoso

son armónico,

con tus luces y,

destellos refulgentes,

que no mienten,

por eso eres

un ángel

y una flor

agradable aromática

al entorno como

ave volátil

hoy y siempre.

Eres nuestro ángel

de luz superluminico,

que, con tú estela,

dejas surcos

brillantes más

que el firmamento,

y tus pétalos

se desgajan

para donarlos

al cultivo

de la humanidad.

Eres una notable

oración en el

corazón adlátere,

y la fuente iluminando

el jardín de la vida,

que danzas sobre

la gracia de un

espléndido aire

de música y ante

todo de gracia

a la vida. Todo

aprendido de la

pintura, del escritor,

filósofo, de la cultura

misma insertada

en la vida cotidiana,

para que tu

hermoso ser se

sature de hermosos

ritmos, armonías

para proseguir haciendo

volar tu pensamiento

de ángel y flor

del jardín de la vida,

para consolar

a otro que

no sea tu hermoso

y noble corazón,

en dónde tus

arterias te defenderán

e indicarán el surco

dónde nacerá

la reivindicación

de nova pohesía

irenense.!!!


(INGLÉS)  POEM

*You are an earthly angel, and a shining flower in the garden of life in your own universe and cosmos*


It is by day,

by night,

at dawn

and like in all days,

oh surprise(s).

The path is not mined

come on, let’s find

footprints... and

we shall hear or see

the trace, the scent,

of peace or maybe

of other notions

that will be a success

in this castle of lyrics,

and, as it happens

that "you are a flower

blessed", in the

garden of life,

where honey

of noteworthy feelings

of peace and of friendship

springs, versus the lewdness

of the wicked world,

that's the honey-flowing,

the melodious jewel

of your voice,

of the ink, of pencil

and paper to praise

your softness of

stepping in politely, in subtle

scrutinization, and thus

by showing your arteries,

in affectionate sincerity

before the altar of life.

And you are the angel

who, following

countless sobs

and long awaiting,

with a light breeze returned

like a long litany

and adamant

like the immaculate sky

with a beautiful aura,

and infallible

in the new life

with new acquaintances,

friends, during this time,

which is the same time

of all times,

because the time

is always new,

or every night

or day, which is the

the same day, and time;

it is all the same,

being the tenderness

the maxim of the

soul of the being.

Your beautiful mastery

of directing the ambient

as a friend, is the

same cosmos,

the universe at the service

of humanity;

you are your own

universe and cosmos

splendid with

your expressive smile,

and tender as

a pure flower

born by mother Nature,

with golden wings

and diamonds,

and human warmth

felt from afar;

let me cover up

within your shadow,

And, let the world

Take cover too,

flying like a butterfly,

that with the sweet

music of her wings

and sounds emitted

by all your being,

so you can

dance at beautiful

harmonious tones

with your lights and

bright flashes,

which do not lie;

that is why you are

an angel

and a flower

so pleasantly aromatic

to the environment

like a volatile bird

today and forever.

You are our angel

of superluminal light,

who, with your wake,

leave grooves

brighter than firmament itself,

and your petals

you break off

to donate

to the cultivation

of humanity.

You are

the evident prayer

in the throbbing heart,

and the fountain illuminating

the garden of life,

that dances upon the grace

of a splendid air of music

and above all

the grace of life.

Everything has been

learnt from the

painting, the writer,

the philosopher,

the very culture

inserted in daily life,

so that

your beautiful being

be saturated with beautiful

rhythms, harmonies,

and continue striving

to let your mind

of the angel and the flower

from the garden of life,

fly to comfort another

that is not your beautiful

and noble heart,

where your arteries

will defend you

and indicate the groove

where

the reinvidication

of the new poetry

shall be born

- that of Irene!!!


(GRIEGO)  ΠΟΙΗΜΑ

*Είσαι ένας επίγειος άγγελος και ένα λαμπερό λουλούδι στον κήπο της ζωής στο δικό σου σύμπαν και στον δικό σου κόσμο*


Είναι την ημέρα,

τη νύχτα,

την αυγή

και όπως όλες τις μέρες,

ω έκπληξη(εις).

Το μονοπάτι δεν είναι

Ναρκοθετημένο, έλα,

ας βρούμε πατημασιές...

και θ’ ακούσουμε ή θα δούμε

το ίχνος, το άρωμα

της ειρήνης ή ίσως

και άλλων εννοιών -

αυτό θα είναι επιτυχία

σε αυτό το κάστρο των στίχων,

και, όπως συμβαίνει

να «’σαι ένα ευλογημένο άνθος»,

στον κήπο της ζωής,

όπου το μέλι

αξιοσημείωτων συναισθημάτων

ειρήνης και φιλίας,

αναβλύζει,

έναντι της αισχρότητας

του πονηρού κόσμου -

αυτό είναι το μέλι που ρέει,

το μελωδικό κόσμημα

της φωνής σου,

του μελανιού, του μολυβιού

και του χαρτιού για να επαινέσουν

την απαλότητά σου

που υπεισέρχεται με λεπτότητα

ενδελεχούς ελέγχου και συνεπώς

δείχνοντας τις αρτηρίες σου,

με στοργική ειλικρίνεια

εμπρός στον βωμό της ζωής.

Και είσαι ο άγγελος

ο οποίος, έπειτα από

αμέτρητους λυγμούς

και μακρά αναμονή,

με ένα ελαφρύ αεράκι

επέστρεψε

σαν μια μεγάλη λιτανεία

αδαμάντινος

διασχίζοντας τον καθάριο ουρανό

με μια όμορφη αύρα,

και αψεγάδιαστος

στη νέα ζωή

με νέες γνωριμίες,

φίλους, αυτήν την εποχή,

που είναι η ίδια εποχή

όλων των εποχών,

γιατί ο χρόνος

είναι πάντα καινούργιος,

ή κάθε βράδυ

ή ημέρα, που είναι

η ίδια ημέρα και ώρα.

Είναι όλα τα ίδια,

όταν η τρυφερότητα

είναι το αξίωμα

της ψυχής του όντος.

Η όμορφη μαεστρία σου

Να διευθύνεις τον περίγυρο

ως φίλη, είναι ο

ίδιος ο κόσμος,

το σύμπαν στην υπηρεσία

της ανθρωπότητας.

Είσαι ο δικός σου κόσμος

και το δικό σου υπέροχο σύμπαν

με το εκφραστικό σου χαμόγελο,

και τρυφερό ως

ένα αγνό άνθος

που γεννήθηκε από τη μητέρα φύση,

με χρυσά φτερά

και διαμάντια,

και ανθρώπινη ζεστασιά

που νιώθει κανείς από μακριά.

Επίτρεψέ μου να κρυφτώ

μέσα στη σκιά σου,

Και, άφησε τον κόσμο

Να μαζευτεί κι εσύ,

πετώντας σαν πεταλούδα,

που με τη γλυκιά

μουσική των φτερών της

και ήχους που εκπέμπονται

με όλο σου το είναι,

ώστε να μπορείς να

χορέψεις σε όμορφους

αρμονικούς τόνους

με τα φώτα σου και

τις φωτεινές αντανακλάσεις,

που δεν ψεύδονται.

Γι' αυτό είσαι

ένας άγγελος

και ένα λουλούδι

τόσο ευχάριστα αρωματικό

στο περιβάλλον

σαν πτητικό πουλί

σήμερα και για πάντα.

Είσαι ο άγγελός μας

του υπέρλαμπρου φωτός,

που, με το ξύπνημα σου,

αφήνει αυλάκια

φωτεινότερα από το ίδιο το στερέωμα,

και τα πέταλα σου αποκόβεις

για να τα δωρίσεις

στην καλλιέργεια

της ανθρωπότητας.

Είσαι η φανερή προσευχή

στην καρδιά που πάλλεται,

και το σιντριβάνι που φωτίζει

τον κήπο της ζωής,

που χορεύει πάνω στη χάρη

ενός υπέροχου μουσικού αέρα

και πάνω απ'ολα

τη χάρη της ζωής.

Όλα έχουν διδαχθεί

από τη ζωγραφική, τον συγγραφέα,

τον φιλόσοφο,

τον ίδιο τον πολιτισμό

που ενσωματώνεται στην καθημερινή ζωή,

έτσι ώστε η όμορφη ύπαρξή σου

να χορταίνει με όμορφους

ρυθμούς, αρμονίες,

και να συνεχίζεις να προσπαθείς

να αφήσεις το μυαλό σου

του αγγέλου και του άνθους

από τον κήπο της ζωής,

να πετάξει για να παρηγορήσει

μιαν άλλη καρδιά

που δεν είναι η όμορφη

και ευγενική καρδιά σου,

όπου οι αρτηρίες σου

θα σε υπερασπιστούν

και θα υποδεικνύουν το αυλάκι

όπου η δικαίωση

της νέας ποίησης θα γεννηθεί

- αυτή της Ειρήνης!!

