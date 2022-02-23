TRADUCCIÓN AL INGLES Y GRIEGO POR: PROF. 𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐀-𝐊𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐃𝐈𝐀 DE NACIONALIDAD DE GRECIA. (CEO ACADEMY CENTRES - AKADHMIA - Contrastive & Computational Linguist, Litterateur, Translator, Secretary-General WCIF, Editor-In-Chief Writers International Edition).



Pohema *Eres un ángel terrenal, y una flor refulgente en el jardín de la vida en tu propio universo y cosmos* -A la amiga poheta griega: Irene Doura-Kavadia-



¡Es de día, de noche, de madrugada y como todos los días, ay sorpresa (s). No está minado el sendero, vamos, encuentra las huellas..., y oiremos ó veremos el rastro, el aroma, de la paz ó quizás otras ideas que será un éxito en éste castillo letrístico, y, siendo, que, "eres una flor bendita", en el jardín de la vida, dónde brota miel (es) de notables sentimientos de paz, amistad, contra lo procaz del mundo protervo, eso es lo mieludo, melodioso de la joya de tú voz, del tintero, lápiz y papel para enaltecer tú suavidad de tratar al medio con sutileza escudriñadora y así demostrar tus arterias, sinceridad afectiva ante el altar de la vida. Y, eres, el ángel, que después de innumerables sollozos e inmensas esperas con aire ligero regresó atravesándose en el camino como una letanía larga y adiamantada como el cielo inmaculado con aire hermoso, y certera a la vida nueva, con nuevos conocidos, amigos, en este tiempo, que es el mismo tiempo, de todos los tiempos, porque el tiempo siempre es nuevo, o cada noche, o día, que es el mismo día, y tiempo, todo es lo mismo, siendo la terneza la máxima del alma del ser. Tú hermosa maestría al dirimir el ambiente de amiga, es el mismo cosmos, universo al servicio de la humanidad; tú eres tu propio universo y cosmos espléndido con sonrisa gesticulante, y tierna como una flor pura nacida de la madre naturaleza, con alas doradas adiamantada, y con calor humano desde lejos, déjame que tú sombra me cobije, y, recobije al mundo volando como una mariposa, que con su dulce música de sus alas y sonidos emitidos por todo tú ser, así poder bailar hermoso son armónico, con tus luces y, destellos refulgentes, que no mienten, por eso eres un ángel y una flor agradable aromática al entorno como ave volátil hoy y siempre. Eres nuestro ángel de luz superluminico, que, con tú estela, dejas surcos brillantes más que el firmamento, y tus pétalos se desgajan para donarlos al cultivo de la humanidad. Eres una notable oración en el corazón adlátere, y la fuente iluminando el jardín de la vida, que danzas sobre la gracia de un espléndido aire de música y ante todo de gracia a la vida. Todo aprendido de la pintura, del escritor, filósofo, de la cultura misma insertada en la vida cotidiana, para que tu hermoso ser se sature de hermosos ritmos, armonías para proseguir haciendo volar tu pensamiento de ángel y flor del jardín de la vida, para consolar a otro que no sea tu hermoso y noble corazón, en dónde tus arterias te defenderán e indicarán el surco dónde nacerá la reivindicación de nova pohesía irenense.!!!

(INGLÉS) POEM *You are an earthly angel, and a shining flower in the garden of life in your own universe and cosmos*

It is by day, by night, at dawn and like in all days, oh surprise(s). The path is not mined come on, let’s find footprints... and we shall hear or see the trace, the scent, of peace or maybe of other notions that will be a success in this castle of lyrics, and, as it happens that "you are a flower blessed", in the garden of life, where honey of noteworthy feelings of peace and of friendship springs, versus the lewdness of the wicked world, that's the honey-flowing, the melodious jewel of your voice, of the ink, of pencil and paper to praise your softness of stepping in politely, in subtle scrutinization, and thus by showing your arteries, in affectionate sincerity before the altar of life. And you are the angel who, following countless sobs and long awaiting, with a light breeze returned like a long litany and adamant like the immaculate sky with a beautiful aura, and infallible in the new life with new acquaintances, friends, during this time, which is the same time of all times, because the time is always new, or every night or day, which is the the same day, and time; it is all the same, being the tenderness the maxim of the soul of the being. Your beautiful mastery of directing the ambient as a friend, is the same cosmos, the universe at the service of humanity; you are your own universe and cosmos splendid with your expressive smile, and tender as a pure flower born by mother Nature, with golden wings and diamonds, and human warmth felt from afar; let me cover up within your shadow, And, let the world Take cover too, flying like a butterfly, that with the sweet music of her wings and sounds emitted by all your being, so you can dance at beautiful harmonious tones with your lights and bright flashes, which do not lie; that is why you are an angel and a flower so pleasantly aromatic to the environment like a volatile bird today and forever. You are our angel of superluminal light, who, with your wake, leave grooves brighter than firmament itself, and your petals you break off to donate to the cultivation of humanity. You are the evident prayer in the throbbing heart, and the fountain illuminating the garden of life, that dances upon the grace of a splendid air of music and above all the grace of life. Everything has been learnt from the painting, the writer, the philosopher, the very culture inserted in daily life, so that your beautiful being be saturated with beautiful rhythms, harmonies, and continue striving to let your mind of the angel and the flower from the garden of life, fly to comfort another that is not your beautiful and noble heart, where your arteries will defend you and indicate the groove where the reinvidication of the new poetry shall be born - that of Irene!!!

(GRIEGO) ΠΟΙΗΜΑ *Είσαι ένας επίγειος άγγελος και ένα λαμπερό λουλούδι στον κήπο της ζωής στο δικό σου σύμπαν και στον δικό σου κόσμο*

Είναι την ημέρα, τη νύχτα, την αυγή και όπως όλες τις μέρες, ω έκπληξη(εις). Το μονοπάτι δεν είναι Ναρκοθετημένο, έλα, ας βρούμε πατημασιές... και θ’ ακούσουμε ή θα δούμε το ίχνος, το άρωμα της ειρήνης ή ίσως και άλλων εννοιών - αυτό θα είναι επιτυχία σε αυτό το κάστρο των στίχων, και, όπως συμβαίνει να «’σαι ένα ευλογημένο άνθος», στον κήπο της ζωής, όπου το μέλι αξιοσημείωτων συναισθημάτων ειρήνης και φιλίας, αναβλύζει, έναντι της αισχρότητας του πονηρού κόσμου - αυτό είναι το μέλι που ρέει, το μελωδικό κόσμημα της φωνής σου, του μελανιού, του μολυβιού και του χαρτιού για να επαινέσουν την απαλότητά σου που υπεισέρχεται με λεπτότητα ενδελεχούς ελέγχου και συνεπώς δείχνοντας τις αρτηρίες σου, με στοργική ειλικρίνεια εμπρός στον βωμό της ζωής. Και είσαι ο άγγελος ο οποίος, έπειτα από αμέτρητους λυγμούς και μακρά αναμονή, με ένα ελαφρύ αεράκι επέστρεψε σαν μια μεγάλη λιτανεία αδαμάντινος διασχίζοντας τον καθάριο ουρανό με μια όμορφη αύρα, και αψεγάδιαστος στη νέα ζωή με νέες γνωριμίες, φίλους, αυτήν την εποχή, που είναι η ίδια εποχή όλων των εποχών, γιατί ο χρόνος είναι πάντα καινούργιος, ή κάθε βράδυ ή ημέρα, που είναι η ίδια ημέρα και ώρα. Είναι όλα τα ίδια, όταν η τρυφερότητα είναι το αξίωμα της ψυχής του όντος. Η όμορφη μαεστρία σου Να διευθύνεις τον περίγυρο ως φίλη, είναι ο ίδιος ο κόσμος, το σύμπαν στην υπηρεσία της ανθρωπότητας. Είσαι ο δικός σου κόσμος και το δικό σου υπέροχο σύμπαν με το εκφραστικό σου χαμόγελο, και τρυφερό ως ένα αγνό άνθος που γεννήθηκε από τη μητέρα φύση, με χρυσά φτερά και διαμάντια, και ανθρώπινη ζεστασιά που νιώθει κανείς από μακριά. Επίτρεψέ μου να κρυφτώ μέσα στη σκιά σου, Και, άφησε τον κόσμο Να μαζευτεί κι εσύ, πετώντας σαν πεταλούδα, που με τη γλυκιά μουσική των φτερών της και ήχους που εκπέμπονται με όλο σου το είναι, ώστε να μπορείς να χορέψεις σε όμορφους αρμονικούς τόνους με τα φώτα σου και τις φωτεινές αντανακλάσεις, που δεν ψεύδονται. Γι' αυτό είσαι ένας άγγελος και ένα λουλούδι τόσο ευχάριστα αρωματικό στο περιβάλλον σαν πτητικό πουλί σήμερα και για πάντα. Είσαι ο άγγελός μας του υπέρλαμπρου φωτός, που, με το ξύπνημα σου, αφήνει αυλάκια φωτεινότερα από το ίδιο το στερέωμα, και τα πέταλα σου αποκόβεις για να τα δωρίσεις στην καλλιέργεια της ανθρωπότητας. Είσαι η φανερή προσευχή στην καρδιά που πάλλεται, και το σιντριβάνι που φωτίζει τον κήπο της ζωής, που χορεύει πάνω στη χάρη ενός υπέροχου μουσικού αέρα και πάνω απ'ολα τη χάρη της ζωής. Όλα έχουν διδαχθεί από τη ζωγραφική, τον συγγραφέα, τον φιλόσοφο, τον ίδιο τον πολιτισμό που ενσωματώνεται στην καθημερινή ζωή, έτσι ώστε η όμορφη ύπαρξή σου να χορταίνει με όμορφους ρυθμούς, αρμονίες, και να συνεχίζεις να προσπαθείς να αφήσεις το μυαλό σου του αγγέλου και του άνθους από τον κήπο της ζωής, να πετάξει για να παρηγορήσει μιαν άλλη καρδιά που δεν είναι η όμορφη και ευγενική καρδιά σου, όπου οι αρτηρίες σου θα σε υπερασπιστούν και θα υποδεικνύουν το αυλάκι όπου η δικαίωση της νέας ποίησης θα γεννηθεί - αυτή της Ειρήνης!!