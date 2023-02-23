Escucha, carcelero



tus pies son de la hierba,

tus ojos, del mar,

tu vientre de la tierra





Escúchame en la noche

o escúchame en el día

No puedes escapar de mi voz





ahora que todo ha despertado





Tu sangre es del mundo

has de recordar

Hay tanto amor en ti

Romperás la pared





Es tu corazón el que latía triste

tras cada reja

Y ahora ya me escuchas

Y ahora ya me sueñas





desde tus pies de campos

desde tus brazos de árbol

y tus ojos de aves





Hay tanto amor en ti





Escucha, carcelero





[De la traducción al inglés del libro "Camino", editado en versión bilingüe -castellano inglés- por Hispanorama Ediciones, 2014: Margarita Moreno.

A continuación, el poema "Escucha, Carcelero" en inglés:]







Listen, Warden





your feet belong to the grass,

your eyes, to the sea

your belly to the earth.





Listen to me in the nigth

or listen to me in the day

You can not escape from my voice





now that everything has awaken





Your blood belongs to the world

you must remember

There is so much love in you

You will break the wall





It was your heart that was sadly beating

behind every bar

But now you do listen to me

And now you do dream of me





from the fields of your feet

from the trees of your arms

and the birds of your eyes





There is so much love in you





Listen, warden