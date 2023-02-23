|
Escucha, carcelero
tus pies son de la hierba,
tus ojos, del mar,
tu vientre de la tierra
Escúchame en la noche
o escúchame en el día
No puedes escapar de mi voz
ahora que todo ha despertado
Tu sangre es del mundo
has de recordar
Hay tanto amor en ti
Romperás la pared
Es tu corazón el que latía triste
tras cada reja
Y ahora ya me escuchas
Y ahora ya me sueñas
desde tus pies de campos
desde tus brazos de árbol
y tus ojos de aves
Hay tanto amor en ti
Escucha, carcelero
[De la traducción al inglés del libro "Camino", editado en versión bilingüe -castellano inglés- por Hispanorama Ediciones, 2014: Margarita Moreno.
A continuación, el poema "Escucha, Carcelero" en inglés:]
Listen, Warden
your feet belong to the grass,
your eyes, to the sea
your belly to the earth.
Listen to me in the nigth
or listen to me in the day
You can not escape from my voice
now that everything has awaken
Your blood belongs to the world
you must remember
There is so much love in you
You will break the wall
It was your heart that was sadly beating
behind every bar
But now you do listen to me
And now you do dream of me
from the fields of your feet
from the trees of your arms
and the birds of your eyes
There is so much love in you
Listen, warden