Diario Siglo XXI. Periódico digital independiente, plural y abierto. Noticias y opinión
Viajes y Lugares Display Tienda Diseño Grupo Versión móvil
19º ANIVERSARIO
Fundado en noviembre de 2003
Libros
Etiquetas:   Platero y Rocinante   Poema   Poesía   castellano   Inglés  

«Escucha, carcelero»

Poema del libro "Camino / The Path" (edición bilingüe, castellano-inglés)
Ángel Padilla
jueves, 23 de febrero de 2023, 11:47 h (CET)

Escucha, carcelero

tus pies son de la hierba,

tus ojos, del mar,

tu vientre de la tierra


Escúchame en la noche

o escúchame en el día

No puedes escapar de mi voz


ahora que todo ha despertado


Tu sangre es del mundo

has de recordar

Hay tanto amor en ti

Romperás la pared


Es tu corazón el que latía triste

tras cada reja

Y ahora ya me escuchas

Y ahora ya me sueñas


desde tus pies de campos

desde tus brazos de árbol

y tus ojos de aves


Hay tanto amor en ti


Escucha, carcelero


[De la traducción al inglés del libro "Camino", editado en versión bilingüe -castellano inglés- por Hispanorama Ediciones, 2014: Margarita Moreno.

A continuación, el poema "Escucha, Carcelero" en inglés:]


Listen, Warden


your feet belong to the grass,

your eyes, to the sea

your belly to the earth.


Listen to me in the nigth

or listen to me in the day

You can not escape from my voice


now that everything has awaken


Your blood belongs to the world

you must remember

There is so much love in you

You will break the wall


It was your heart that was sadly beating

behind every bar

But now you do listen to me

And now you do dream of me


from the fields of your feet

from the trees of your arms

and the birds of your eyes


There is so much love in you


Listen, warden

Foto para periodic los cosechadores

NORMAS DE USO
» Puede opinar con libertad utilizando un lenguaje respetuoso.
» Escriba con corrección ortográfica y gramatical.
» El editor se reserva el derecho a borrar comentarios inadecuados.
» El medio almacenará la IP del usuario para proteger a los autores de abusos.
Noticias relacionadas

«Escucha, carcelero»

Poema del libro "Camino / The Path" (edición bilingüe, castellano-inglés)

Presentación del libro “Rincones”, de Silvia Yulmaneli Moreno León

Lunes 27 de febrero a las 13:00 horas en el Pabellón Estado de México del Palacio de Minería

​María de Benimàmet: tras la otra musa de Sorolla

“Una maravillosa novela para leer en el centenario del fallecimiento del pintor“

“Hay algo de empatía faltante entre Ezra Pound, Leopoldo Lugones, Walt Whitman y yo”

Entrevista a Paulina Vinderman, poeta y traductora argentina

Desfachatez

Ni todo es blanco ni todo es negro, siempre existe la escala de grises
 
Quiénes somos  |   Sobre nosotros  |   Contacto  |   Aviso legal  |   Código Bonus México  |   Suscríbete a nuestra RSS Síguenos en Linkedin Síguenos en Facebook Síguenos en Twitter   |  
© Diario Siglo XXI. Periódico digital independiente, plural y abierto | Director: Guillermo Peris Peris