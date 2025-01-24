The groundbreaking Invisalign Palatal Expander, a tool that is transforming maxillary expansion treatment

Access the educational program of the event and follow the SAS Method.

Madrid will become the epicenter of orthodontic innovation on February 7th and 8th, hosting the educational event “Dental and Skeletal Expansion”, organized by Smart Aligner Services (SAS). This marks the first forum in Europe dedicated to exploring the groundbreaking Invisalign Palatal Expander, a tool that is transforming maxillary expansion treatments worldwide.

Known for its pioneering approach to case planning and training in invisible orthodontics, Smart Aligner Services sets a new milestone by organizing the first European event focused on the Invisalign Palatal Expander. This innovative device, combining 3D printing technology and digital customization, is designed to provide advanced solutions for maxillary expansion treatments in both children and adults.

“The Palatal Expander is a revolution in modern orthodontics, enabling precise, comfortable, and patient-specific maxillary expansion. This event will be crucial for training European orthodontists in its use,” says Dr. Luis González Barbero, Medical Director of SAS.

A Unique Learning Event with International Experts The “Dental and Skeletal Expansion” course offers a meticulously designed agenda, aiming to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the Invisalign Palatal Expander, from its biomechanical foundations to clinical applications.

Key highlights of the event include: Real clinical cases: practical demonstrations showcasing how the Invisalign Palatal Expander can transform treatment planning for pediatric and adult patients.

Advanced strategies: presented by international experts such as Dr. Sam Lee, who will share his experience with the device and its benefits over traditional methods.

Complementary perspectives led by Method SAS mentors, including:

Dr. Ana Acedo, on the use of aligners in children.

Dr. Javier Lozano, on integrating brackets, aligners, and expanders.

Dr. Stefano Marini, on biomechanics applied to dental and skeletal expansion.

A Revolution in Orthodontics The Invisalign Palatal Expander represents a modern alternative to traditional expanders, eliminating screws and metals in favor of a more comfortable and aesthetic design. Manufactured using 3D printing technology, this device not only expands the upper jaw but also offers additional benefits such as:

Improved oral hygiene: its removable nature facilitates daily cleaning.

Enhanced comfort: specifically designed for young patients, it eliminates discomfort associated with traditional devices.

Clinical precision: digital scan-based customization ensures predictable and effective results.

This innovation is particularly recommended for interceptive treatments in children aged 6 to 11, helping to address crossbites and narrow arches. When combined with Invisalign First aligners, it provides an integrated approach to even the most complex cases.

Event Details Dates: February 7–8, 2025

Venue: Hotel Meliá Innside Valdebebas, Madrid

Organized by: Smart Aligner Services

Practical Training and Exclusive Resources SAS has prepared exclusive educational materials for attendees, available in both Spanish and English, including detailed protocols, practical guides, and summaries of the clinical cases discussed during the course. This educational approach ensures orthodontists can immediately apply what they learn in their daily practices. Additionally, VIP and Exclusive participants will have access to private sessions with speakers and a networking dinner, offering a closer interaction with international experts.

By organizing this event, Smart Aligner Services solidifies its position as a leader in innovation and training for invisible orthodontics in Europe. Its ability to anticipate and promote global trends, such as the Palatal Expander, highlights its commitment to clinical excellence and technological advancement in the field.

“The goal of SAS is to equip European orthodontists with tools, support, and knowledge that enable them to lead in modern orthodontics. We stand by them and provide guidance in their cases. We are deeply grateful for the trust professionals place in the SAS Method,” concludes Dr. González Barbero.

This course represents an unprecedented opportunity for orthodontic professionals seeking to lead advancements in maxillary expansion techniques. Backed by Smart Aligner Services (SAS) and the expertise of Dr. Sam Lee, this event positions itself as a landmark in dental education in Europe.

