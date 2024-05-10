Hybrid workspace management software

Nowadays, the term “hybrid workspace management” is often heard in the workplace. The reason is that many companies today combine remote and on-site work. As a result, they demand effective systems and maximum team collaboration. In addition, they need to establish clear and flexible policies that allow employees to adapt to this new way of working. This with the clear objective of guaranteeing the efficiency of their operations. Fortunately, there is advanced technology on the market for this purpose, among the innovative tools available is the Hybo software, which comes from the company Raona.





All about Hybo, a tool for hybrid workspace management

Hybo has become a great ally for hybrid workspace management. One of the particularities of this software is that it allows the creation of flexible and intelligent workspaces. Each company has the freedom to choose, configure and integrate a variety of management modules. In addition, the responsible company provides intelligent offices with domotized spaces with all the comforts: lights, air conditioning and access to parking.





There are countless things people can do with the tool, including booking meeting rooms, reserving desks and parking spaces.





What else can people do with Hybo

Hybo can also be used to integrate BMS and BIM, manage canteen shift reservations, external visits to the office, corporate vehicle fleets, corporate events, office incidents, and much more.





In conclusion, software like Hybo is a great help for hybrid businesses that want to work in an orderly and efficient manner in all areas. Thanks to this type of tool, operations flow smoothly, while employees feel motivated and satisfied.



