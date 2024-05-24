Acqua Tempus; the new shower timer for saving water and gas

Saving water and gas is a habit that is becoming more and more indispensable for modern society due to two main reasons: the current cost and the environment. Bills for the consumption of basic resources are increasingly high, especially in Spain. At the same time, the conservation of these resources helps to avoid the overheating of the planet earth. In the midst of this context, Arelia emerges as an important manufacturer of timer showers that reduce water and gas consumption in homes and buildings in several countries around the world.

Acqua Tempus: Arelia's Water and Gas Saving Shower Head Arelia is the manufacturer of Acqua Tempus, an easy-to-install shower timer that assigns a maximum time to use showers properly and responsibly. This makes it much easier for parents to control how long their children use water at home. At the same time, companies achieve considerable water and gas savings in the showers of their establishments. All these savings are essential to help protect, preserve, and restore the environment. In addition, Acqua Tempus also incorporates a leak sensor that automatically shuts off the faucet to avoid wasting energy and water in properties. It is important to note that the product does not require plumbing or electrical installations to be implemented and used optimally.

Why Choose Arelia's Acqua Tempus? Arelia includes a variety of components that allow for more effective, functional, and safe use of the Acqua Tempus. First of all, it has a bracket to fix the product on the shower rod or on the wall. It also incorporates a 70 cm hose, ideal for installing at the faucet outlet, as well as a safety lock to prevent its movement. Additionally, it provides a safety kit as an extra package for the installation of the Acqua Tempus in public places. This kit has a stainless steel liner and a break material protector that further enhances the timer's attachment. Moreover, it is very simple to install, program, and maintain, which avoids unnecessary hiring of third parties and professional technicians to achieve the expected protection.

Warranty and Service from Arelia Finally, Arelia offers up to a 2-year warranty on its Acqua Tempus product. This includes FedEx or DHL pick-up, repair, and home delivery at no cost. This commitment by Arelia to quality and after-sales service ensures that customers can enjoy the benefits of Acqua Tempus without worrying about potential future issues.

In summary, adopting water and gas-saving habits is crucial for both economic and environmental reasons. Products like Arelia's Acqua Tempus not only facilitate these savings but also contribute significantly to resource conservation and planet protection. The ease of installation and use, along with the warranty and support offered, make Acqua Tempus a standout choice for any home or establishment looking to reduce its water and gas consumption efficiently and responsibly.

