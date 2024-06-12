Turbo, a reference brand that offers swimsuits combining technology and design

In the practice of any sporting discipline, choosing the right clothing and equipment is essential to ensure the comfort, safety, and performance of athletes, and water sports are no exception. Swimwear, in particular, must provide a proper combination of comfort and durability to allow for adequate movement within the water.





In this regard, TURBO stands out as a leading brand in the manufacture and marketing of swimsuits for various aquatic disciplines, distinguishing itself through its innovation, quality, and the development of products with high-resistance technical fabric.





Technology and Design in TURBO Swimwear

Since its inception over 50 years ago, TURBO has focused on creating top-tier swimwear and accessories with the aim of excelling at all sporting levels and providing athletes with maximum performance. Each swimsuit from this brand is distinguished by its high level of resistance, featuring SPF +50 protection and chlorine-resistant technology.





Additionally, the design of each product is aimed at providing a perfect fit for the wearer. Features such as saltwater resistance and quick-drying capabilities also set TURBO swimwear apart, making them a versatile choice for both pools and other aquatic environments.





The focus on staying at the forefront, through meticulous attention to detail in each of its products, allows this high-level brand to ensure not only comfort but also functionality, whether in competitions or training sessions.





Moreover, the brand has distinguished itself with a solid product catalog that includes swimwear and accessories for men, women, and children who engage in swimming, water polo, and other water-related disciplines. The company aims to offer a wide selection of items that stand out for their quality, durability, and resistance, while also being noted for their innovative features.





Designed and manufactured 100% in Spain

TURBO stands out as a local brand, with swimsuits designed and manufactured entirely in Spain, using fabrics and materials sourced from Europe, which contribute to ensuring the greatest durability and maximum performance possible. The company also distinguishes itself by maintaining an on-demand manufacturing format, which helps prevent overproduction and contributes to preserving the planet's resources.





Achieving excellence in every product while ensuring sustainability and respect for the environment are key criteria that set TURBO apart as a leading brand in the world of water sports. Additionally, TURBO offers a varied range of products, from swimsuits to silicone caps, swimming goggles, backpacks, and many other options that enhance the comfort and performance of athletes.





Through the TURBO website, it is possible to view each of the brand's swimsuits and accessories in detail, as well as learn about the technology and features that underpin each of their products.



