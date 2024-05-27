Implantology Treatments at Dental center Marlon Becerra

In the field of dentistry, dental implants have become a popular and effective option for restoring missing teeth and regaining lost oral function. At the specialized dental center Marlon Becerra, implant dentistry has gained prominence as one of the most important areas of specialization when it comes to providing high quality treatments and exceptional results.

Advances in implant dentistry: dental crowns and fixed prostheses Dental implantology, as a specialized discipline, focuses on the placement of dental implants in the maxillary or mandibular bone to replace missing teeth. These implants, usually made of titanium, integrate with the surrounding bone through a process called osseointegration, providing a solid and stable base for the dental crowns or prostheses that will be placed on them. In Marlon Becerra, patients can benefit from the high experience they have in dental implant placement and the high rate of effectiveness in effective and lasting dental restoration in each of their patients. In addition, they will have the latest advances and techniques in dental implantology.

In addition to dental implants, Marlon Becerra offers a variety of complementary treatments to restore the aesthetics and functionality of the smile. Dental crowns are used to cover and protect damaged or weakened teeth, restoring their natural shape, size and appearance. These crowns can be made of different materials, such as porcelain or ceramic, to suit the needs and preferences of each patient. Likewise, fixed prostheses, such as the All-on-Four treatment, are ideal for those who have lost all the teeth in the jaw and want a permanent and esthetically attractive solution. With only four strategically placed implants, a hybrid denture can be supported, providing a complete and functional smile.

Commitment to excellence and personalized attention At Marlon Becerra, the commitment to excellence and personalized attention is evident at every stage of the treatment process. Patients are greeted by a team of highly qualified and dedicated specialists who strive to provide the best possible care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. From initial evaluation to implant placement and post-operative follow-up, each step is performed with care and precision to ensure optimal results and total patient satisfaction.

When it comes to implant dentistry treatments, Marlon Becerra is recognized by peers and authorities in this medical field as a reliable and effective option for those seeking to restore their smile and regain confidence in their dental appearance. With a combination of advanced technology, professional expertise and a patient-centered approach, Marlon Becerra stands out as a leader in the field of cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry. Whether you need a single dental implant or a complete smile restoration, you can rely on this specialized dental clinic for transformative results that enhance your quality of life and provide a radiant, healthy smile.

