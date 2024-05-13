Paella making group classes with professional chefs in Barcelona

A true awakening of the senses surrounding a first-class gastronomic experience is available in Barcelona. Anyone can participate and join an open group or reserve the activity to do it as a private group. Also ideal for company groups as a gastronomic team building.





Located in a century-old building on the majestic Plaça Reial in the Catalan capital, next to Las Ramblas, Just Royal BCN offers a space specially designed for cooking classes formatted as lunch or dinner experiences, as well as for hosting private events.





A team of professional chefs leads meticulously planned activities to delight customers in the most comfortable and enjoyable environment, such as the Barcelona Paella Cooking Class.





The Best of the Mediterranean

With over 22 years of experience, Just Royal BCN guarantees the quality of its culinary experiences based on Mediterranean cuisine, available in both Spanish and English.





Among these activities "Barcelona Paella Cooking Class & La Boquería market tour" stands out, a cooking class with a complete menu that also includes a tasting of 10 tapas and tour for market. Designed for open groups of up to 11 people or private groups of 2 to 22 attendees. Reservations can be made for lunch, starting at 10:00 a.m., or for dinner, starting at 3:00 p.m.





The experience begins with a guided tour of the La Boquería market, where participants can admire a wide variety of popular Catalan products of the finest quality, which will be used in the cooking preparations.





Upon returning to Just Royal BCN, participants will continue with the workshop, learning about the history of Spanish cuisine through tapas originating from various Spanish cities. They will then engage in the process of preparing seafood paella, along with a Spanish omelette, and, for dessert, the delicious Catalan cream.





Once the dishes are ready, the company offers attendees a tasting of regional wines with DO designation to complement this fascinating gastronomic experience in the heart of Barcelona.



