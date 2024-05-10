Orthognathic surgery at Clínica Birbe in Spain

Orthognathic surgery at Birbe Clinic in Barcelona, Spain, is like a triple threat: it fixes issues like bad bites or breathing troubles, spruces up appearance and improves mood. Each surgery is tailor-made to fit the patient's wants and needs, promising results that hit the mark. The end game? Making life better.





Why choose them?

At Birbe Clinic in Barcelona, they're not just known locally but internationally recognized by big shots like The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Led by Dr. Joan Birbe and his squad, they're all about top-notch patient care. Their track record speaks for itself, with a commitment to excellence in every surgery they do.





They're pros in the game

Consider them the MVPs of maxillofacial and cosmetic surgery. Their team brings the A-game with their know-how and stays ahead of the curve with cutting-edge techniques and materials. When patients are with them, they are in expert hands, guaranteed.





Safety first, always

Ethics aren't just words to them; they're their compass. Trust and professionalism run deep in their clinic, setting the stage for transparent and secure surgeries. Safety is non-negotiable, ensuring not just good outcomes but also well-being every step of the way.





Because they? Because they care

The health and happiness of their patients are their top priorities. From pre-op to post-op, they're with their patients, ensuring a smooth journey and building bonds that last. At Birbe Clinic, it's not just about surgery; it's about making a positive impact on their patients.





Dr Joan Birbe, MD, DDS, PhD. Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.



